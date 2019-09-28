Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.36 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 25 0.00 46.93M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,828,906,070.58% -80% -40.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 189,616,161.62% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 296.83% at a $5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 78.9%. Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.