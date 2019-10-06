Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.34 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Verastem Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,881,975,079.33% -80% -40.8% Dermira Inc. 538,238,993.71% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Verastem Inc.’s 2.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 191.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.