Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.26 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Verastem Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Verastem Inc. has a 611.38% upside potential and an average target price of $8.75. Competitively Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 395.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Verastem Inc. appears more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.