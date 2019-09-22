Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 2.17 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Verastem Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. has a beta of 2.91 and its 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc.’s beta is 1.81 which is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Verastem Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$5 is Verastem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 275.94%. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 average target price and a 153.16% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 0% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Verastem Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.