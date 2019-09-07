Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.75 is Verastem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 611.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verastem Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 21.3%. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.