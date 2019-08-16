Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Since Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.97 N/A -2.15 0.00

Demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.91 beta. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Verastem Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Verastem Inc. has an average price target of $8.75, and a 583.59% upside potential. On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 93.99% and its consensus price target is $20. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.