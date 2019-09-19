Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s results

We are comparing Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.48 N/A -1.26 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Verastem Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Verastem Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Verastem Inc.’s upside potential is 284.62% at a $5 average price target. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 average price target and a 32.86% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.