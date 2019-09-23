Reviewing Verastem Inc. (VSTM)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Verastem Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Verastem Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.91 beta means Verastem Inc.’s volatility is 191.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akari Therapeutics Plc on the other hand, has -2.8 beta which makes it 380.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Verastem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Verastem Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Verastem Inc. has a 275.94% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verastem Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.