Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.01 N/A -0.42 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.48 which is 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Veracyte Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.81% and an $23 average target price. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 3,661.33% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.4% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has -66% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.