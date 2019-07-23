Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.74 N/A -0.42 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.67 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -19.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.9% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.