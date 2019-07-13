Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s results

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.21 N/A -0.42 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential is -15.84% at a $23 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.