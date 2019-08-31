Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

We are contrasting Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 4.55 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veracyte Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Veracyte Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veracyte Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has a consensus target price of $11, with potential upside of 238.46%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.