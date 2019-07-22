Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 12.25 N/A -0.42 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 4625.43 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -213.2% -130.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.93 shows that Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, TG Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -22.95%. Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 126.10%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TG Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 67.5% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% TG Therapeutics Inc. -14.18% -11.25% 52.61% 26.71% -49.13% 71.22%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats TG Therapeutics Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.