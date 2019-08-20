Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 11.22 N/A -0.42 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 581.93 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veracyte Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.3. Meanwhile, Orchard Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.77% and an $23 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.