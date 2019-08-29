Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 12.04 N/A -0.42 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.70 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veracyte Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 46.05% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -4.29% weaker performance.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.