Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 12.11 N/A -0.42 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Veracyte Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -22.06% for Veracyte Inc. with consensus target price of $23. Competitively the consensus target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, which is potential 156.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NewLink Genetics Corporation seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 33% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Veracyte Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.