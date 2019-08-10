Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. Neurotrope Inc. has a 2.3 beta and it is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 23.1 and 23.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Veracyte Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veracyte Inc. has a -11.98% downside potential and an average target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.