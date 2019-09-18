Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 30 29.57 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nektar Therapeutics has beta of 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 54.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Nektar Therapeutics had bearish trend.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Veracyte Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.