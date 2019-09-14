Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.45 N/A -0.42 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 270.99 N/A -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is $40, which is potential 104.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 36.6% respectively. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has weaker performance than MeiraGTx Holdings plc

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.