Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Incyte Corporation 79 0.65 181.62M 1.17 72.58

Table 1 highlights Veracyte Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 190,273,918.22% -23.4% -14.7% Incyte Corporation 229,782,388.66% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 4 2.44

Competitively the consensus price target of Incyte Corporation is $91.89, which is potential 22.73% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Comparatively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Incyte Corporation beats Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.