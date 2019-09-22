Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 156.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.