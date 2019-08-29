Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.57 N/A -0.42 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 62% respectively. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Veracyte Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.