Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.54 N/A -0.42 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 50.02 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veracyte Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Editas Medicine Inc. has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Editas Medicine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Veracyte Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Editas Medicine Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.