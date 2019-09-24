Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.35 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veracyte Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Veracyte Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has 54.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.