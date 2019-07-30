Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 23 11.97 N/A -0.42 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 147.61 N/A -11.36 0.00

Demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Veracyte Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. bluebird bio Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The downside potential is -21.18% for Veracyte Inc. with average target price of $23. bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $164.4 average target price and a 20.16% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that bluebird bio Inc. seems more appealing than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. 0.5% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.