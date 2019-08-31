Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 16 19.57 N/A -4.25 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility and Risk

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $42, with potential upside of 271.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 89%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.