Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Both Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 25 11.79 N/A -0.42 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Veracyte Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, which is potential 268.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 14.2% respectively. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. was more bullish than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.