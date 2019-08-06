Reviewing Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)’s and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s results

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 10.62 N/A -0.42 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.50 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Veracyte Inc.’s downside potential is -3.64% at a $23 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $163.33, which is potential 51.37% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Veracyte Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Veracyte Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.