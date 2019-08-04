Reviewing Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s results

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 23 0.97 N/A -4.12 0.00 Meritor Inc. 22 0.40 N/A 3.03 8.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veoneer Inc. and Meritor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Meritor Inc. 0.00% 79.3% 9.5%

Liquidity

Veoneer Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Meritor Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Veoneer Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Meritor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Veoneer Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Meritor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veoneer Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Meritor Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Meritor Inc. 0.57% 3.95% 5.01% 21.17% 26.89% 46.24%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Meritor Inc. has 46.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Meritor Inc. beats Veoneer Inc.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer. The Commercial Truck & Industrial segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks, off-highway, military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. This segment also engages in aftermarket business. The Aftermarket & Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement and remanufactured parts to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers. This segment also offers various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Meritor Wabco, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Meritor AllFit brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.