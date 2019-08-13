Reviewing Veoneer Inc. (VNE)’s and Its Peers results

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) is a company in the Auto Parts industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Veoneer Inc. has 47.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 73.02% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Veoneer Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veoneer Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.60% -14.40% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Veoneer Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Veoneer Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

With consensus price target of $29, Veoneer Inc. has a potential upside of 81.25%. The potential upside of the rivals is 51.89%. With higher probable upside potential for Veoneer Inc.’s rivals, equities research analysts think Veoneer Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veoneer Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. had bearish trend while Veoneer Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Veoneer Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Veoneer Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Veoneer Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Veoneer Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Veoneer Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.