Reviewing Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)’s and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s results

Both Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC 5 0.10 N/A -2.30 0.00 Gulf Resources Inc. 1 102.89 N/A -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Venator Materials PLC and Gulf Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) and Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC 0.00% -24.4% -9.3% Gulf Resources Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.6%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Venator Materials PLC. Its rival Gulf Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 34.9 and 34.9 respectively. Gulf Resources Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Venator Materials PLC and Gulf Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 2 1 2.33 Gulf Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Venator Materials PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 114.29% and an $4.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Venator Materials PLC shares and 6.8% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Venator Materials PLC’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Gulf Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Venator Materials PLC -8.37% -28.68% -33.51% -20.04% -75.05% -8.59% Gulf Resources Inc. -3.52% -7.28% -29.91% -20.53% -33.08% 14.12%

For the past year Venator Materials PLC had bearish trend while Gulf Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gulf Resources Inc. beats Venator Materials PLC.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company markets its products through specialty distributors, as well as sales and technical services network. Venator Materials PLC was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.