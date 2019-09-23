Reviewing Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s and Its Peers results

As Healthcare Information Services company, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Veeva Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Veeva Systems Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Veeva Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.80% 16.70% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Veeva Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems Inc. N/A 149 94.53 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Veeva Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 9 2.64 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 4.00 2.67

Veeva Systems Inc. presently has an average price target of $175.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. The rivals have a potential upside of 95.95%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Veeva Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veeva Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Veeva Systems Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Veeva Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.85 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Veeva Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veeva Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Veeva Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Veeva Systems Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.