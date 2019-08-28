Reviewing Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s and Its Competitors results

As Healthcare Information Services company, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veeva Systems Inc. has 89.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Veeva Systems Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Veeva Systems Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.80% 16.70% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Veeva Systems Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems Inc. N/A 145 94.53 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Veeva Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Veeva Systems Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems Inc. 0 5 5 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

$152.2 is the consensus target price of Veeva Systems Inc., with a potential downside of -5.59%. The peers have a potential upside of 60.38%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Veeva Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veeva Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeva Systems Inc. -0.1% 1.49% 19.88% 53.06% 120.73% 85.74% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year Veeva Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Veeva Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veeva Systems Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc.’s peers have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veeva Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veeva Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Veeva Systems Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Veeva Systems Inc.’s peers are 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

Veeva Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Veeva Systems Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality. It also provides Veeva Network master data management solutions for the management of customer master and product master data. In addition, the company offers data solutions and services comprising Veeva OpenData, Veeva OpenData data services, Veeva OpenData email, and Veeva key opinion leader data and services, as well as territory allocation and alignment applications. Further, it provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.