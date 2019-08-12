Reviewing Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)’s and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s results

Both Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.11 N/A -8.74 0.00 Daqo New Energy Corp. 38 1.96 N/A 2.80 14.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Veeco Instruments Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8% Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Veeco Instruments Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Daqo New Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Daqo New Energy Corp. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Veeco Instruments Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Veeco Instruments Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Daqo New Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Veeco Instruments Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, and a 8.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares and 31% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Daqo New Energy Corp. has 76.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73% Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27%

For the past year Veeco Instruments Inc. was less bullish than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp. beats Veeco Instruments Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.