Reviewing Vedanta Limited (VEDL)’s and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 Peabody Energy Corporation 24 0.31 N/A 4.66 4.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Peabody Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Vedanta Limited. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Vedanta Limited is currently more expensive than Peabody Energy Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vedanta Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% Peabody Energy Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 7.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vedanta Limited are 0.8 and 0.6. Competitively, Peabody Energy Corporation has 1.8 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Peabody Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Vedanta Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Peabody Energy Corporation 0 3 3 2.50

Peabody Energy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $27.5 consensus price target and a 77.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vedanta Limited and Peabody Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 6.39%. 2.68% are Vedanta Limited’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Peabody Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% Peabody Energy Corporation -10.69% -12.9% -22.46% -38.07% -47.21% -26.47%

For the past year Vedanta Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Peabody Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Peabody Energy Corporation beats Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

Peabody Energy Corporation Peabody engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six operating segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2015, it had 5.6 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.