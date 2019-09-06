Reviewing Vedanta Limited (VEDL)’s and Centrus Energy Corp. (:)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Centrus Energy Corp. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 Centrus Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -11.64 0.00

Demonstrates Vedanta Limited and Centrus Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vedanta Limited and Centrus Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Vedanta Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Centrus Energy Corp. has beta of 4.1 which is 310.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vedanta Limited. Its rival Centrus Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Centrus Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vedanta Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.6% of Vedanta Limited shares and 17.2% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year Vedanta Limited had bearish trend while Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats Centrus Energy Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.