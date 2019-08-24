Reviewing Vedanta Limited (VEDL)’s and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 BHP Group 54 2.67 N/A 3.32 16.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BHP Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Vedanta Limited. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Vedanta Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.26 shows that Vedanta Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BHP Group’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

Vedanta Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. BHP Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vedanta Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vedanta Limited and BHP Group are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 3.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.68% of Vedanta Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of BHP Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63%

For the past year Vedanta Limited had bearish trend while BHP Group had bullish trend.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 10 of the 10 factors Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.