Reviewing Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS)’s results

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 32 0.37 N/A 3.01 12.38 Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vectrus Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vectrus Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Vectrus Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Payment Data Systems Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vectrus Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.2% and 1.8% respectively. Vectrus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66% Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4%

For the past year Vectrus Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats Payment Data Systems Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.