Reviewing Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s results

Since Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 37 0.37 N/A 3.01 13.44 Global Payments Inc. 152 7.25 N/A 2.83 59.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Global Payments Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Vectrus Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Vectrus Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Global Payments Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vectrus Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vectrus Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Global Payments Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Vectrus Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 5 2.63

Global Payments Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $177.88 consensus price target and a 8.09% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vectrus Inc. and Global Payments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 0%. 2.1% are Vectrus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Global Payments Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. was more bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.