Reviewing Vectrus Inc. (VEC)’s and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s results

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 36 0.38 N/A 3.01 13.44 Booking Holdings Inc. 1,829 5.75 N/A 86.45 21.82

Demonstrates Vectrus Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Booking Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vectrus Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Vectrus Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking Holdings Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that Vectrus Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vectrus Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Meanwhile, Booking Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $2076.67, while its potential upside is 4.12%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.3% of Vectrus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. was more bullish than Booking Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Booking Holdings Inc. beats Vectrus Inc.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.