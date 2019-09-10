Reviewing Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Cigarettes companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of Vector Group Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.87% of all Cigarettes’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Vector Group Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.88% of all Cigarettes companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Vector Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group Ltd. 0.00% -10.50% 4.10% Industry Average 16.84% 47.37% 10.35%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Vector Group Ltd. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group Ltd. N/A 11 28.73 Industry Average 2.87B 17.06B 17.56

Vector Group Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vector Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 3.00 2.85

The potential upside of the rivals is 76.42%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vector Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vector Group Ltd. 18.1% 20.19% 20.56% 8.76% -33.26% 18.71% Industry Average 12.70% 9.21% 20.56% 8.01% 0.00% 19.01%

For the past year Vector Group Ltd. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vector Group Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.7. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.’s peers have 2.10 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk and Volatility

Vector Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vector Group Ltd.’s peers are 21.40% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Vector Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Vector Group Ltd.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Vector Group Ltd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.