Reviewing Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)’s and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s results

As Cigarettes companies, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group Ltd. 11 1.12 N/A 0.40 28.73 Altria Group Inc. 50 3.88 N/A 3.37 13.95

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc. Altria Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Group Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vector Group Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group Ltd. 0.00% -10.5% 4.1% Altria Group Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vector Group Ltd.’s 0.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Altria Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vector Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Altria Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Vector Group Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altria Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vector Group Ltd. and Altria Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Altria Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Altria Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $53.67, while its potential upside is 31.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.3% of Vector Group Ltd. shares and 65.7% of Altria Group Inc. shares. 1.5% are Vector Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Altria Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vector Group Ltd. 18.1% 20.19% 20.56% 8.76% -33.26% 18.71% Altria Group Inc. -5.44% -1.3% -11.84% -1.53% -19.47% -4.7%

For the past year Vector Group Ltd. has 18.71% stronger performance while Altria Group Inc. has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Altria Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Vector Group Ltd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, which serves as a destination where consumers can search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content; and AskElliman.com that facilitates communication with consumers, providing them with access to information from real estate to mortgage financing, to specific neighborhoods. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to candy and tobacco distributors, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.