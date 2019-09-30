Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU)’s results

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 23.29M 0.10 100.89 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 17.60M 0.09 115.59

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 228,557,409.22% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 162,812,210.92% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.37% and 21.1%. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.