Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s results

Both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.07 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 69.4% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares. Insiders owned 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.01% -9.33% -47.11% -47.23% -52.3% -44.2%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.