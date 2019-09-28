Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s results

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 23.29M 0.10 100.89 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 228,557,409.22% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.25% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.59% 1.9% 6.93% 0% 5.05% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.27% 0.95% 1.94% 5.9% 0% 3.78%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.