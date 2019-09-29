Reviewing VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|23.29M
|0.10
|100.89
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|1.02M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|228,557,409.22%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited are owned by institutional investors at 48.37% and 8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.93%
|0%
|5.05%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than AGBA Acquisition Limited.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.
