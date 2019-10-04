Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s results

We are comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 64.01M -0.89 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 34 0.00 30.82M -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 10,666,555,574.07% 0% 0% Zai Lab Limited 90,567,146.64% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Zai Lab Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a 847.15% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. On the other hand, insiders held about 35.26% of Zai Lab Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Zai Lab Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.