Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

We are contrasting VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.62 N/A -0.89 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights VBI Vaccines Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 641.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.