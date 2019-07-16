Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 23.21 N/A -0.89 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 494.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has 28.75% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.