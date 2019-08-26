Reviewing VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 14.27 N/A -0.89 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 730.15%. Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 176.06% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 14.8% respectively. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 5.04% stronger performance.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.